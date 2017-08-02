Donald Trump Was About To Be Cast As President In “Sharknado 3”

President Trump was going to be cast as the president of the United States in “Sharknado 3”. Ian Ziering (who was in all the Sharknados) got close with Trump when he was on The Apprentice. Contracts were drawn up and everything. One small problem, Trump became the actual president.

The Hollywood Reporter said an offer was made and Trump accepted.

“The Donald said yes,” David Latt, co-founder of production company The Asylum, told the outlet. “He was thrilled to be asked.”

Mark Cuban ended up playing the prez instead.

