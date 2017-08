Beyoncé is considering purchasing a stake in the Houston Rockets, according to a new report in Bloomberg.

Bey is a Houston native, and the Rockets owner Les Alexander has put the professional basketball team up for sale.

For a time husband JAY-Z was a 1% owner in his hometown team the Brooklyn Nets.

Alexander paid $85 million for the Rockets when he purchased the franchise in 1993.