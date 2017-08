There’s a killer out there – invisible and silent.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas.

It can kill you in minutes – but you can prevent it.

Have your furnace serviced professionally every year.

Never run a vehicle or generator in your garage – even with the door open.

Keep generators at least twenty-five feet away from windows, doors, and vents.

And use a CO detector. B96 Cares!