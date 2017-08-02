All Weekend Long – Win Tickets to See Pink When She Comes to Chicago

P!NK is bringing her What About Us tour to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater September 9th!

Grab your tickets with the exclusive B96 Pre-Sale this Thursday from 10am ’til 10pm with the password “B96 PINK” at LiveNation.com.

OR… WIN your way in all weekend long from B96!

Win During These Times:

SATURDAY 8/5: 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 7pm

SUNDAY 8/6: 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm

Contest Rules: