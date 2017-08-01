TRAILER: Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Joe Jonas Take on ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’

From late night to Apple Music.

James Corden is giving up the driver’s seat on his popular segment Carpool Karaoke when it debuts as a spin-off series on Apple Music.

According to the just released one-minute trailer, Corden will appear in a few episodes, but most of the action will involve celebrities teaming up for some singing and shenanigans.

The trailer, set to Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” reveals some interesting match-ups, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Album, Miley and Noah Cyrus, Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas, Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton and more.

We even see Will Smith crashing a wedding and John Legend dropping into a laundromat with a gospel choir and Game of Thrones actors Sophia Turner and Maisie Willimas riding a bull.

Linkin Park fans will even get a posthumous appearance by singer Chester Bennington, who recorded the episode a few days before his death.

The first episode airs Tuesday, August 8th!