TRAILER: Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Joe Jonas Take on ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’

August 1, 2017 12:49 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: carpool karaoke

From late night to Apple Music.

James Corden is giving up the driver’s seat on his popular segment Carpool Karaoke when it debuts as a spin-off series on Apple Music.

According to the just released one-minute trailer, Corden will appear in a few episodes, but most of the action will involve celebrities teaming up for some singing and shenanigans.

The trailer, set to Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” reveals some interesting match-ups, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Album, Miley and Noah Cyrus, Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas, Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton and more.

We even see Will Smith crashing a wedding and John Legend dropping into a laundromat with a gospel choir and Game of Thrones actors Sophia Turner and Maisie Willimas riding a bull.

Linkin Park fans will even get a posthumous appearance by singer Chester Bennington, who recorded the episode a few days before his death.

The first episode airs Tuesday, August 8th!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App
PHOTOS: Walk the Moon Performs At B96!

Listen Live