Which One Direction Member Does Louis Tomlinson Most Trust to Babysit?

Louis Tomlinson is still a fairly new dad. His son Freddie Reign Tomlinson was born on January 21, 2016.

Would the singer trust any of his former One Direction bandmates to watch young Freddie? 92.3 AMP Radio asked just that.

“We’ll I don’t know who I’d least trust to be quite honest because actually, all the boys are quite good with kids honestly,” Tomlinson replied. “I’m going to go off with what I’ve seen and I’ve seen Niall with Theo quite a lot and so, which is his brother’s baby, so I’m going to go with Niall. I mean hopefully, he doesn’t let me down in this theoretical plan.”