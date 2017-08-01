[Listen] HBO Gets Hacked Leaking Next Episode Of Game Of Thrones

August 1, 2017 9:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update
Women walk past an advertising poster to promote the HBO American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones outside the International Game of Thrones exhibition in Stockholm on March 11, 2015. According to the television network HBO the fifth season of the fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones will start on April 12, 2015. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND +++ RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION, TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Hackers have hacked into HBO about 1.5 terabytes of data from the company. Leaked footage includes episode of BallersRoom 104 and the script of the next episode of Game of Thrones.

The hacker released this statement below:

“Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

HBO is currently under investigation.

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live