[Listen] HBO Gets Hacked Leaking Next Episode Of Game Of Thrones

Hackers have hacked into HBO about 1.5 terabytes of data from the company. Leaked footage includes episode of Ballers, Room 104 and the script of the next episode of Game of Thrones.

The hacker released this statement below:

“Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

HBO is currently under investigation.