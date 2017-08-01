Justin Bieber Reportedly Taking an Indefinite Break From Music

This will news will surely bum out Beliebers everywhere.

After canceling his recent tour, it’s being reported that Justin Bieber is taking an “indefinite” break from music.

The singer announced that he would be canceling the rest of the tour because he “needed a break.”

It’s understandable that such a hectic schedule would cause him to burn out but now it’s a bit more serious than Bieber just skipping a few shows.

The singer is now taking an extended break from music.

That’s not to say he’s done for good… he will return when he’s rested and the time is right.

“Music’s always been a major release for Justin and he’s constantly in and out of studios working on new tunes,” TMZ reports. “He’s made it clear he intends to return. He just doesn’t have a date in mind yet.”

Justin is one of the hardest working artists in the pop industry. Just this summer alone he had 3 hits on the radio – “2U” ft. David Guetta, “I’m the One” with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Quavo and Lil Wayne, “Despacito” with Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and “Cold Water” with Major Lazer.

It seems like he hasn’t taken a break since he started his career and honestly, the burn out is real.

We’d rather have him rest up, take a vacation and re-charge, then return with a newfound passion for the music industry because that obviously means more INCREDIBLE music.