This Friday (8/4) is another B96 Free Ticket Friday!

Win your way in to see Jason Derulo next Friday in Aurora at River Edge Park.

See more info and buy tickets HERE!

Listen During These Hours to Win:

9am / 10am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm / 6pm / 7pm

Contest Rules: