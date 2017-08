Congratugratulions to Andy Grammer and his wife Aijia on the birth of their first daughter Louisiana K. Grammer.

“LOUISIANA K GRAMMER ‘LOUIE’ has arrived.” Grammer wrote. “So… We’re in love.” People confirms the little girl arrived on Friday, July 28, at 4:33 am, weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 20½ inches in length.

Check out the adorable first photo below.