The Chicago Party Bus Crackdown Just Got Real!

July 31, 2017 11:04 AM By Nikki
It used to be you would get a party bus for a special occasion like a bachelorette party, birthday or wedding. Now, everyone is up in a bus partying and often doing illegal things.

A few months ago we reported that the city of Chicago was going to crackdown on party buses due to illegal activities on the bus. Now, the crackdown is real.

City officials moved to shut down 17 party bus companies. Tickets were also issued with a minimum fine of $1000. City Council moved to require the buses that serve booze to hire a security guard to accompany parties and install cameras. Party bus owners and operators must also must take affirmative measures to determine that no passenger is illegally carrying a firearm or drugs. If busted, the party bus will be impounded and get a $5000-$10,000 fine.

If I was a party bus owner I would NOT take that risk!

 

