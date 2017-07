Tonight’s 9 Most Wanted welcomed new music from Kesha! So who else made the countdown thanks to your votes? See below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 07/31/17:

9- Imagine Dragons “Believer”

8- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”

7- Kesha “Praying”

6- Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato “No Promises”

5- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber “I’m the One”

4- David Guetta and Justin Bieber “2U”

3- Portugal.The Man “Feel It Still”

2- Shawn Mendes “There’s Nothing Holdin Me”

1- Charlie Puth “Attention”