Steve Bartman Gets A World Series Ring

Steve Bartman was presented a World Series ring today by Cubs’ management over a decade after his foul ball incident at Wrigley. In a statement, Bartman said:

“Although I do not consider myself worthy of such an honor, I am deeply moved and sincerely grateful to receive an official Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Championship ring. I am fully aware of the historical significance and appreciate the symbolism the ring represents on multiple levels. My family and I will cherish it for generations. Most meaningful is the genuine outreach from the Ricketts family, on behalf of the Cubs organization and fans, signifying to me that I am welcomed back into the Cubs family and have their support going forward. I am relieved and hopeful that the saga of the 2003 foul ball incident surrounding my family and me is finally over.”

Ya know what? Good! We, his fellow Cubs fans, ruined this guy’s life for 14 years. Giving him a ring is the very, VERY least he deserves. It’s funny how winning changes everything. I finally watched that ’30 for 30′ after the Cubs won the World Series last year. I just sat there watching sad and embarrassed for what happened to Bartman. Hopefully, now, we can all start to move on.

