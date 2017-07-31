MTV Announces TRL Reboot For This Fall

Total Request Live is trending in 2017…. why? Because MTV announced the revival of the beloved TRL!

If you’re unfamiliar, TRL was a long-running music video countdown show hosted by Carson Daly.

MTV President Chris McCarthy revealed that the revamped show will premiere this October. which basically means that MTV is back to it’s roots… music.

Construction on the new Times Square set, which we hope pays tribute to the original one somehow, is being built as we speak.

The series originally launched in 1997 but was branded ‘TRL’ in 1998.

The “after school special” as I like to refer to it, was cancelled in 2008 and kids from all over were disappointed that they would no longer be able to countdown the best music videos of the day, watch interviews with their favorite celebs and tune into the iconic performances.

The show’s demise makes complete sense since in 2008, we were slowly on our way to becoming a society that’s obsessed with all things social media and getting information on our phones instantly.

Hopefully the new TRL will have a major social media/web component… but there’s something so simple and refreshing about the idea of running home from school and turning on MTV again.

I never got to visit Times Square to stand outside of the TRL studio with my “I love you Justin” sign but maybe that will all change this fall?