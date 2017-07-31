MTV Announces TRL Reboot For This Fall

July 31, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: MTV, Total Request Live, TRL
NEW YORK - MARCH 01: (U.S. TABS OUT) (L-R) Nicholas, Kevin, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers appear onstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios March 1, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Total Request Live is trending in 2017…. why? Because MTV announced the revival of the beloved TRL!

If you’re unfamiliar, TRL was a long-running music video countdown show hosted by Carson Daly.

MTV President Chris McCarthy revealed that the revamped show will premiere this October. which basically means that MTV is back to it’s roots… music.

Construction on the new Times Square set, which we hope pays tribute to the original one somehow, is being built as we speak.

The series originally launched in 1997 but was branded ‘TRL’ in 1998.

RELATED: Hey Children of the 90s – TRL Is Getting Revived at MTV

The “after school special” as I like to refer to it, was cancelled in 2008 and kids from all over were disappointed that they would no longer be able to countdown the best music videos of the day, watch interviews with their favorite celebs and tune into the iconic performances.

The show’s demise makes complete sense since in 2008, we were slowly on our way to becoming a society that’s obsessed with all things social media and getting information on our phones instantly.

Hopefully the new TRL will have a major social media/web component… but there’s something so simple and refreshing about the idea of running home from school and turning on MTV again.

I never got to visit Times Square to stand outside of the TRL studio with my “I love you Justin” sign but maybe that will all change this fall?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live