Kesha and George Takei Team to Support Transgender Soldiers

Kesha and actor/LGBTQ activist George Takei have joined forces to support transgender people in the military.

The campaign comes in response to President Trump’s announcement last week that transgender individuals would no longer be allowed to serve in the United States military.

“I’m so excited to share that George Takei and I have teamed up with GLAAD to spread the love and support transgender people in the military,” Kesha wrote. “You can join us by getting this sweet tee that will support GLAAD’s efforts to fight for equality: omaze.com/stronger. we’re all human, so let’s stand up for each other.”

“This is not okay. We must stand on the right side of history,” wrote Takei. “Let’s come together in support of the brave and honorable individuals serving in the military—ALL of them. These courageous Americans not only make the U.S. stronger, they make all of US stronger.

“This exclusive ‘They Make US Stronger’ shirt not only raises funds for GLAAD to fight back against the ban, it calls for justice, inclusion and acceptance for the brave heroes fighting every day for our freedom,” reads the description on the Omaze fundraising page. “Show your support for transgender soldiers who want to serve their country and share your support with the world by getting a shirt! You’ll be in great company.”

Check out the shirts here.