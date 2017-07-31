Hulu is bringing TGIF back!

Every 90s baby knows that the only real TV day that mattered was Friday.

The streaming service just acquired the rights to more than 800 episodes from TGIF, a lineup of ABC comedies that aired Friday’s in the 1990s.

They’ll be airing Family Matters, Full House, Step by Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper beginning Friday, Sept. 29th.

“These shows are more than just beloved hits — they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night,” Craig Erwich, Hulu’s SVP of Content, said in a statement. “Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu.”

There were tons more shows that aired under the “TGIF” branding in later years, including but not limited to classics like Boy Meets World; Sabrina, the Teenage Witch; Clueless; and Dinosaurs, some of which are available to stream.

Watch them at any time or stick to a Friday night schedule with your bae or BFFs!

Nostalgia at it’s finest – not to mention we’ve got Shonda’s TGIT the night before on ABC!