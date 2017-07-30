TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: There’s Nothing Holding This Hottie Back From The #1 Spot

July 30, 2017 9:17 AM By Nikki
The #MendesArmy must be hyped for the Shawn Mendes concert this week in Chicago because they pushed him to the #1 most requested this week.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

19. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

18. Get Low – Zedd & Liam Payne

17. Honest – The Chainsmokers

16. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

15. Feels – Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Big Sean & Pharrell

14. Strip That Down – Liam Payne & Quavo

13. Believer – Imagine Dragons

12. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

11. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

10. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

9. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber

8. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

7. Attention – Charlie Puth

6. Now Or Never – Halsey

5. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo

4. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

3. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber & Daddy Yankee

2. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

  1. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

 

