TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: There’s Nothing Holding This Hottie Back From The #1 Spot

The #MendesArmy must be hyped for the Shawn Mendes concert this week in Chicago because they pushed him to the #1 most requested this week.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
19. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
18. Get Low – Zedd & Liam Payne
17. Honest – The Chainsmokers
16. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
15. Feels – Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Big Sean & Pharrell
14. Strip That Down – Liam Payne & Quavo
13. Believer – Imagine Dragons
12. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato
11. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
10. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
9. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber
8. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
7. Attention – Charlie Puth
6. Now Or Never – Halsey
5. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo
4. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
3. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber & Daddy Yankee
2. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
- There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes