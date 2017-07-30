Things Get More Serious Between JLO and A-Rod

July 30, 2017 7:41 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: a-rod, Alex Rodriguez, blended families, Casper Smart, Emme, getting serious, Instagram, Jennifer Lopez, jlo, love, max, twins, Wedding
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating since March and it’s no secret they dig each other *If this birthday pic of them has anything to say about it lol 

Hot right?

Well if you were thinking it was all lust and laughter think again!

JLO posted this ultra sweet pic of her twins Max and Emme and A-Rod’s daughters Ella and Natasha – cuddling with him! 

Blending families is major!

I’m putting my money on a big wedding around December or just after!

LOVE that JLO seems to have found her match. Casper who? :p

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live