Friends and Family Say Goodbye to Chester Bennington

July 30, 2017 9:33 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: California, chester bennington, Funeral, hanged, laid to rest, linkin park, Palos Verdes, South Coast Botanic Garden, suicide
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Still hard to believe of tragic ending of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington just over a week ago.

Yesterday, he was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Palos Verdes, CA near his home.

A couple hundred guests gathered at the South Coast Botanic Garden – and since obviously many of his close friends were musicians – a stage was set up for friends to play musical tributes.

Guests were also given wristbands and lanyards: 

TMZ reported that since Chester’s funeral was private, fans every where are planning their own services to remember him.

R.I.P. Chester 😦

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live