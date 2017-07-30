Friends and Family Say Goodbye to Chester Bennington

Still hard to believe of tragic ending of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington just over a week ago.

Yesterday, he was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Palos Verdes, CA near his home.

A couple hundred guests gathered at the South Coast Botanic Garden – and since obviously many of his close friends were musicians – a stage was set up for friends to play musical tributes.

Guests were also given wristbands and lanyards:

TMZ reported that since Chester’s funeral was private, fans every where are planning their own services to remember him.

R.I.P. Chester 😦