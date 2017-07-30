FREE CHEESECAKE! TODAY! #NationalCheesecakeDay

July 30, 2017 7:54 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Who knew this day even existed…but if it means FREE cheesecake? HAPPY NATIONAL CHEESECAKE DAY! Ha!

And it gets better!

Eli’s Cheesecake is celebrating this glorious day with a Cheesecake Festival from 9am-5pm today at their  6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago location!

Enjoy a day of games, performances (like the Jesse White Tumblers jumping over a 1,000 cheesecake!), cheesecake bingo and of course FREE CHEESECAKE! PS- This is a free event so grab the whole fam and all your friends!

For more info on this event click here: Eli’s Cheesecake Festival Info

Let’s get cheesecake wasted!

