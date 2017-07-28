WATCH: Imagine Dragons Performance On GMA

July 28, 2017 10:48 AM By Nikki
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 19: (L-R) Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds and Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons attend The Trevor Project TrevorLIVE NYC 2017 at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Trevor Live)

This morning Imagine Dragons took over the streets on NYC with fans packed in to see them perform live on Good Morning America. Their entire album ‘Evolve’ is amazing and already has two huge hits on the radio from it. Watch them perform those and the interview below:

