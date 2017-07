Zedd’s not hanging on with one song on the Top 8 at 8…but 2! So any #1’s in there? Find out below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 07/28/17:

8- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”

7- DJ Khaled and Rihanna “Wild Thoughts”

6- Halsey “Now or Never”

5- Shawn Mendes “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”

4- Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato “No Promises”

3- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber “I’m the One”

2- Zedd and Liam Payne “Strip that Down”

1- David Guetta and Justin Bieber “2U”