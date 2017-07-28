The B96 9 Most Wanted : The PERFECT TGIF Soundtrack

Tonight’s 9 Most Wanted was EVERY song you’d want to hear as you get ready to go out for the best Friday ever! Get your TGIF on by checking it below:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 07/28/17:
9- Charlie Puth “Attention”
8- Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber “Despacito”
7- Hailee Steinfeld “Most Girls”
6- Liam Payne “Strip that Down”
5- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”
4- Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
3- Shawn Mendes “There’s Nothing Holdin me Back”
2- DJ Khaled and Rihanna “Wild Thoughts”
1- Niall Horan “Slow Hands”