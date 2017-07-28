Watch Chance the Rapper Join Kendrick Lamar for ‘No Problem’

By Hayden Wright

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Tour has drawn high-profile guests like J. Cole, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott and more. Last night, Chance the Rapper crashed his Chicago performance and they played “No Problem” together. “No Problem” comes from Chance’s third mixtape Coloring Book and originally featured Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Before bringing the hometown boy onstage, Kendrick gave his audience a teaser: “So much love that I gotta make sure I give it back. Let’s do something special.”

One fan who shared Instagram video from the set wrote: ““CHANCE JUST CAME OUT WITH KENDRICK I WITNESSED GOD AND JESUS ON THE SAME DAMN STAGE.”

Watch a snippet of Chance’s appearance here: