Water conservation is especially on people’s minds during dry periods, but it’s important all the time.

One place to save water is in the home landscape.

Irrigate in the early morning hours and apply no more than three-quarters of an inch of water.

Make sure your irrigation system is working properly and isn’t leaking.

Remove weeds when you see them, keep fertilizing to a minimum, and water grass only when it starts to wilt.