VIDEO: Justin Bieber Runs Over & Injures Photographer With Truck

July 27, 2017 7:41 AM By Nikki
Oh no.

Justin Bieber was leaving a Beverly Hills church when he accidentally ran over a paparazzi with his truck. Justin did the right thing, stopped and stayed with the ma until the ambulance and cops showed up. The pap has non life treating injuries and was taken to hospital.

Those paparazzi people should know better and not be all up on his ride knowing this could happen. Justin was a stand up man with how he reacted. The entire thing was caught on camera and you can see HERE or below.

With this and the tour cancellation we think Biebes needs a break for a while. Retreat.

 

