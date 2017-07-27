The Umbrella Britney Used To Break A Paparazzo’s Car Window Is Up For Sale

Own a piece of history (or something)! Remember that brief moment in time when Britney shaved her head and busted out a paparazzo’s windows? Side note: is it paparazzi or paparazzo? Does it matter? Carrying on….. that umbrella is going up for auction! That’s right, you could be the proud owner of a prop in one of the greatest pop culture moments in history!

The full auction info is here along with the picture of her with the umbrella in case you forgot. We can’t publish it cause we don’t have rights or something (and we are too broke to pay for it).