New music from Harry Styles “Ghost” was killin tonight in the B96 Top 8 at 8! So who joined him on the countdown? See below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 07/27/17:

8- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber “I’m the One”

7- Harry Styles “Two Ghosts”

6- Charlie Puth “Attention”

5- Liam Payne “Strip that Down”

4- Portugal.The Man “Feel it Still”

3- Halsey “Now or Never”

2- Calvin Harris and Katy Perry “Feels”

1- Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber “Despacito”