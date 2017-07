The B96 9 Most Wanted started and ended with Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth! Got a guess at who filled out the rest? See if you’re right below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 07/27/17:

9- Shawn Mendes “There’s Nothin Holding Me Back”

8- Zedd and Liam Payne “Get Low”

7- Imagine Dragons “Belieber”

6- Niall Horan “Slow Hands”

5- Post Malone “Congratulations”

4- Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato “No Promises”

3- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber “I’m the One”

2- Halsey “Now or Never”

1- Charlie Puth “Attention”