Would You Eat Brownies Made With Breast Milk??

July 27, 2017 6:45 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: bake sale, baking, breast milk, food, moms, parents, quirky, trending
LONDON- DECEMBER 10 : Milk is poured in to a glass, December 10, 2003 in London . Union members at Arla Foods, Europe's largest milk supplier, have voted for industrial action which could threaten supplies during the Christmas period. Arla Foods provides milk to supermarkets Asda, Tesco, Somerfield, Aldi, Morrisons, Kwiksave and BP garages, and also supplies butter to Asda and Tesco. Workers at the company, which has 1000 employees based around the UK, have rejected a 3% pay increase offered by management. Union representatives meet with Arla Foods today to press for a better pay offer.(Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Milk Bottles

A mom admitted when she ran out of milk she used her own breast milk to make brownies for her child’s bake sale! Read the article here. Will breast milk be the new foody trend?

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live