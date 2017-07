The J Show

Angelina Jolie slays the cover for this month’s issue of Vanity Fair. In the interview she revealed her truths behind her divorce along with revealing her personal health. Jolie annoucned she had Bell’s palsy by stating:

“Sometimes women in families put themselves last,” she says, “until it manifests itself in their own health.”

She further stated acupuncture cured her.

Read the full interview here.