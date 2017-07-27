Doug The Pug Visits The Set of “Riverdale”

July 27, 2017 9:06 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
The CW/ Riverdale

This is basically all of my favorite things in one place: Doug the Pug…and the cast of Riverdale!

Doug (who Joe Jonas told me directly about Doug “that’s my dude”) has a life we only dream of: hanging with celebs, going to all the coolest places…and being cute as hell!

Check out his pics from visiting Riverdale: 

Awesome right?

This is my fave, Doug commented on some cast pics:

HAAAA!!!!

Season 2 of Riverdale airs in October!

Doug we hope to see on the show…AND when are you coming to B96 already?! We would LOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE to meet you!

