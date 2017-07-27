Chipotle Hopes Drive-Thru Will Bring Back Customers

Chipotle is bringing out all the stops to help bring back customers.

The burrito chain has been struggling to return to its glory days after a string of food poisoning incidents in 2015 caused more than 200 people to fall ill.

Turns out, not even people’s love for burritos can overcome some E.Coli poisoning.

Since then, Chipotle has trying different tactics to drive sales including a BOGO deal, adding desserts and even queso to the menu.

Their latest attempt involves drive-thrus, something many customers have inquiring about.

Executives revealed that they chain would test out a “vehicular pickup window” to “evolve the Chipotle experience.”

This comes on the heels of another new health scare in which customers reported falling ill with norovirus after eating at a Virginia.

Those reports coming just days after a video of rats falling from the ceiling at a restaurant in Dallas went viral.

Even with the new menu additions and a drive-thru option readily available, reports predict that earnings will be 26% lower in 2018 because of the negative criticism.

My only question is, how would you customize your burrito in a drive thru without taking up a good chunk of time?

Drive-thru’s are supposed to be quick and convenient and I’m not trying to park up behind someone who is making an EXTRA burrito bowl.

Tell us – is there anything that would make you a fan of Chipotle again? Would drive-thru’s convince you to frequent the chain more often?