Did you know texting while driving is against the law?

Distracted driving is deadly.

More than 3,000 people in the U.S. were killed in crashes involving a distracted driver; 387,000 people were injured in distracted driving crashes.

Texting while driving takes your eyes and your mind off the road and your hands off the wheel all at the same time.

Don’t drive while distracted.

No text message is worth risking your life for. B96 Cares!