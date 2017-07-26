‘Wonder Woman 2’ Gets 2019 Release Date

July 26, 2017
Filed Under: wonder woman
Credit: Wonder Woman/ Warner Bros.

Who runs the world?

Girls, Beyonce and Wonder Woman.

Warner Bros. was so impressed with the positive reaction following Wonder Woman’s premiere that they’ve already greenlit the sequel.

Gal Gadot will return for Wonder Woman 2, which was originally announced at San Diego’s Comic Con.

Patty Jenkis has yet to be announced as the film’s director despite being the highest-grossing live action film female director to date.

Seriously, GET THAT WOMAN A CONTRACT NOW!

The film will hit theaters Dec. 13, 2019!

 

