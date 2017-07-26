[Watch] Lea Michele And Ashley Tisdale Duet Dancing On My Own

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 14: Actress Ashley Tisdale attends Variety's Power of Women Luncheon 2016 at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Ashley Tisdale brings in her BFF Lea Michele to help her sing Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” for her YouTube Music Sessions.

