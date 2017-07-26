Now We Can’t Wait for Louis Tomlinson & Liam Payne Sons To Have a Playdate!

We’re going to have a little boy band on our hands pretty soon!

Louis Tomlinson recently opened up about his son, Freddie, and revealed that he can’t wait for him to meet Bear, Liam Payne’s 3-month old.

“I’m super happy for him and we haven’t been able to do it yet logistically but I’m really excited about having Freddie and Bear in the same room,” Tomlinson admitted.

We’re surprised that Bear and Freddie haven’t met yet. We would have assumed they were already BFFs and working on that heart-melting choreography.

Tomlinson welcomed Freddie in January of 2016 with ex Briana Jungwirth.

Payne became a papa this March with girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

Whenever these two finally get their tykes in one room, we’re expecting tons of pictures.

Promise guys?