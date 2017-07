By Abby Hassler

Macklemore has dropped his latest collaboration “Marmalade,” featuring Lil Yachty. This follows the former rapper’s previously released “Glorious” track with Skylar Grey.

Yachty recently sat down for an XXL interview, where he spoke about the collaboration, saying, “Me and Macklemore worked on something really dope and I really think people are going to love it.”

Listen to “Marmalade” here.