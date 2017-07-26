[Listen] Sticky Situations: Festival Junkie

July 26, 2017 8:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: B96, cheaters, Cheating, guys, love, love letters, notes, relationships, Sticky Situations, The J Show

Chris reached out to us because his girlfriend is going to a TON of music festivals. He did some Insta-stalking and noticed a guy with her every time. However, he’s never seen or met this guy in his life! Will Gina give her extra pair of tickets to her BF or her “friend?”

 

