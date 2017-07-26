[Listen] Sticky Situations: Festival Junkie

J Niicefacebook
Chris reached out to us because his girlfriend is going to a TON of music festivals. He did some Insta-stalking and noticed a guy with her every time. However, he’s never seen or met this guy in his life! Will Gina give her extra pair of tickets to her BF or her “friend?”
So THAT’s J Niice...
…is a common phrase you’ll hear once someone meets me for the first time. My voice has been heard on some of the country’s biggest Top 40 radio stations (Hot995 DC, 965 KissCleve...More from J Niice