[Listen] Did Bieber Stop His Tour To Start His Own Church?

Showbiz Shelly
Bieber and his team sent out a big apology for the cancellation of the mega-popstar’s tour. They blamed is on extreme exhaustion and giving the Biebs some time to relax. Now, insiders are saying that Bieber is actually trying to start up his own church! Would you attend the church of Bieber?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
