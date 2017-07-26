[Listen] Did Bieber Stop His Tour To Start His Own Church?

July 26, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update
(Fabio Teixeria/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Bieber and his team sent out a big apology for the cancellation of the mega-popstar’s tour. They blamed is on extreme exhaustion and giving the Biebs some time to relax. Now, insiders are saying that Bieber is actually trying to start up his own church!  Would you attend the church of Bieber?

 

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live