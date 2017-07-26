Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Reportedly 3-Months Pregnant

July 26, 2017 1:44 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Kim Kardashian
Kanye Weset/Kim Kardashian-West (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Surrogate baby makes three!

Kim Kardashian has been pretty vocal about her desire to have another child with Kanye West but after two pregnancies plagued by placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening condition, the famous couple had to look into alternatives.

Word is, they settled on a surrogate earlier this year and that the experienced San Diego mom in her late 20s is now 3-months pregnant.

According to the timeline, baby West will be born in January of 2018.

A report from TMZ reveals that soon-to-be parents of three will be paying $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500.

In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will owe $5,000 per additional child on top of the $68,850 deposit given to the agency.

Read more about the surrogate’s stipulations here!

 

