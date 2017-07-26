Former Hawk Niklas Hjalmarsson Says Emotional Goodbye To Chicago

July 26, 2017 4:40 PM By Tyler
MONTREAL, QC - MARCH 14: Look on Chicago Blackhawks Defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) at warmup before the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Montreal Canadiens game on March 14, 2017, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Niklas Hjalmarsson spent ten years in Chicago before getting traded last month.  He put his “final” goodbye to the city today on Instagram.  I say “final” because I feel like he will end up back here at some point anyway (please see Patrick Sharp, Brian Campbell, Johnny Oduya, Brandon Saad, etc).   Either way, best of luck Hjammer!  It was a great run and thanks for the three Cups!

 

