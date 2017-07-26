Former Hawk Niklas Hjalmarsson Says Emotional Goodbye To Chicago

This sums up me and my families 10 years in Chicago, the experience have been absolutely fantastic. Playing in front of a sold out united center every game In front of the most passionate fans in the league. It's been a privilege playing with the amazing group of guys on the team and the organization that have treated us like family. It's sad to leave Chicago but I'm now excited for a new adventure in Arizona. Thank you to everyone who made these years so memorable! #2babies #3stanleycups #gotmarried #lovechicago #best20sever

A post shared by Niklas Hjalmarsson (@niklas.hjalmarsson4) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:44am PDT