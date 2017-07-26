Former Hawk Niklas Hjalmarsson Says Emotional Goodbye To Chicago

Niklas Hjalmarsson spent ten years in Chicago before getting traded last month. He put his “final” goodbye to the city today on Instagram. I say “final” because I feel like he will end up back here at some point anyway (please see Patrick Sharp, Brian Campbell, Johnny Oduya, Brandon Saad, etc). Either way, best of luck Hjammer! It was a great run and thanks for the three Cups!
This sums up me and my families 10 years in Chicago, the experience have been absolutely fantastic. Playing in front of a sold out united center every game In front of the most passionate fans in the league. It's been a privilege playing with the amazing group of guys on the team and the organization that have treated us like family. It's sad to leave Chicago but I'm now excited for a new adventure in Arizona. Thank you to everyone who made these years so memorable! #2babies #3stanleycups #gotmarried #lovechicago #best20sever