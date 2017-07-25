WATCH: Ross Lynch Terrifyingly Channels Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer in “My Friend Dahmer”

July 25, 2017 11:56 AM
Credit: My Friend Dahmer

From Disney Channel star to playing a serial killer.

Ross Lynch, from the group R5, is taking his acting career to a whole new level by taking on the role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Dahmer, also known as Milwaukee Cannibal, was also known as a serial killer and sex offender, who murdered seventeen men and boys between 1978-1991.

According to the My Friend Dahmer, it seems the feature bio will focus on his teen years and what led him to committing such heinous and disturbing crimes.

Based on the brief trailer, Lynch, who rose to stardom in Teen Beach Movie and Austin & Ally, proves that he’s more than worthy of a serious role.

And fyi – cannibalism is apparently involved.

