Niall Horan is bringing his Flicker Sessions 2017 Tour to the Rosemont Theater on November 15th!

Win free tickets to see Niall from B96’s Two Ticket Tuesday (August 1st!)

Listen During These Hours to Win!

9am / 10am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm / 6pm

Contest Rules: