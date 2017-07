Justin Bieber popped up not once…twice…but THREE times tonight in the Top 8 at 8! Show which of his songs made it to the top thanks to your votes? See below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 07/25/17:

8- Liam Payne “Strip that Down”

7- DJ Khaled and Rihanna “Wild Thoughts”

6- Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber “Despacito”

5- Niall Horan “Slow Hands”

4- Kesha “Praying”

3- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber “I’m the One”

2- Imagine Dragons “Believer”

1- David Guetta and Justin Bieber “2U”