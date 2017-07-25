Meghan Trainor is back in the studio.

Earlier today (July 25) producer/songwriter Chris Gelbuda posted a photo of the singer in a vocal both, presumably checking out some lyrics on her phone. “Back in the studio with the one and only @meghan_trainor. @thesilverseas [aka songwriter/performer Daniel Tashian] brought the heat!” Gelbuda wrote.

Gelbuda co-wrote and produced “3 A.M.” with Trainor and also produced her track “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” which featured John Legend.

Trainor’s most recent album Thank You was released in May of 2016.

Check out the post below.