[Listen] Discovery Channel Releases A Statement To Defend Michael Phelps…And The Shark

July 25, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Michael Phelps (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Fans are furious that the Michael Phelps vs. Shark race was VERY underwhelming because they wanted a side by side race. They said the ads for the big race were very misleading. Discovery Channel claims they made it CLEAR it would not be a side-by-side race with its interviews and only meant to be a fun challenge. Did you think the race was fair to the viewers?

 

 

