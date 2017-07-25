[Listen] Discovery Channel Releases A Statement To Defend Michael Phelps…And The Shark

Showbiz Shelly
Fans are furious that the Michael Phelps vs. Shark race was VERY underwhelming because they wanted a side by side race. They said the ads for the big race were very misleading. Discovery Channel claims they made it CLEAR it would not be a side-by-side race with its interviews and only meant to be a fun challenge. Did you think the race was fair to the viewers?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly