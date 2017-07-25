2017 MTV VMA Nominations Announced

The MTV VMA’s are a month away (Sunday, August 27th in L.A.) and today the nominees were finally announced!

Katy Perry and The Weeknd led the bunch!

Check out the list:

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara — “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd — “Reminder”

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez — “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey — “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean — “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift — “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes — “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”

Harry Styles — “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane — “Down”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley —

Miley Cyrus — “Malibu”

Best Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean — “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper — “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne — “I’m The One”

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara — “Stay”

Kygo x Selena Gomez — “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris — “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ — “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign — “Gone”

Best Rock

Coldplay — “A Head Full of Dreams” (Parlophone/Atlantic Records)

Fall Out Boy — “Young And Menace” (Island)

Twenty One Pilots — “Heavydirtysoul” (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records)

Green Day — “Bang Bang” (Warner Bros. Records)

Foo Fighters — “Run” (RCA Records)

Best Fight Against the System

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson — “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape — “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” (Immigration)

Big Sean — “Light” (Race)

Alessia Cara — “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley — “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” (Environment)

John Legend — “Surefire” (Immigration & Anti-Muslim hate)

To vote or to see everything on this year’s VMA’s click here: MTV VMAs 2017