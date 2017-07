Do you love Froot Loops? Do you love unicorns?

You may need to sit down for this one…

YES! Unicorn Froot Loops!!

This magical breakfast is only around for a limited time only and as of now Kelloggs is only distributing it in Germany!

Now don’t grab a plane ticket and passport and head over there – apparently Germany is sold out every where!

So chances are it may be easier to find a real unicorn than this cereal…but smile know it exists!