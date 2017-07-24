Pickle Flavored Pretzels May Be Coming to Auntie Anne’s

Those who frequent the mall know the smell of an Auntie Anne’s pretzel all too well.

Pepperoni pretzels, cinnamon pretzels, classic salt – all sound choices depending on your mood.

But soon, there will be a new flavor wafting through the mall air, trying to win your tastebuds over.

From July 21 to July 30, Auntie Anne’s is encouraging fans to vote for the newest pretzel flavor in the “Pretzel Nation Creation” contest.

Fans may binge vote on 10 different pretzel options – 5 feet and 5 savory.

On the sweet side we’ve got s’mores, maple brown sugar, apple pie, chocolate cherry, or pink lemonade.

The savory flavors include Sriracha, dill pickle, taco, Korean BBQ, and buffalo wings.

The winner will become Auntie Anne’s newest flavor and will be sold in stores for a limited time.

Sriracha is taking the lead so far with s’mores trailing in at a close second.

Personally, I would vote for Sriracha or buffalo wings.

For some reason, sweet pretzels just don’t do it for me. Neither do pickle flavored pretzels… but to each his own.

May the best pretzel-flavor win.